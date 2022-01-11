Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

BURBY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,040. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

