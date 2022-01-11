Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

BNTGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

BNTGY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,502. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

