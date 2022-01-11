Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,029,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,187. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

