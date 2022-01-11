Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,644.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
NYSE SHOP traded up $26.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,157.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,455.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,469.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.