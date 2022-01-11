Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,644.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE SHOP traded up $26.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,157.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,455.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1,469.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

