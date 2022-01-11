Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,742. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,403,000 after buying an additional 108,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,142,000 after buying an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.