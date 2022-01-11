JOE (JOE) Market Cap Achieves $234.56 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $234.56 million and $11.15 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JOE has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00059823 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00080238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.96 or 0.07524814 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,858.12 or 0.99970180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00067884 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006840 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 153,452,334 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

