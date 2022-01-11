Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the second quarter worth about $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 320.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 406,462 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 25.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 226,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 52,227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SUM traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.35. 472,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,990. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $41.46.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.