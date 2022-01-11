$274.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $274.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.30 million and the highest is $281.34 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $230.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 561,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,751. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

