$274.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $274.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.30 million and the highest is $281.34 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $230.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 561,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,751. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $43.17.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $249,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock worth $16,801,464 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.