$6.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $6.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.07 billion and the highest is $6.12 billion. Schlumberger reported sales of $5.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $22.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.77 billion to $22.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,312,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,556,784. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

