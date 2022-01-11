Ï„Bitcoin Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,273.62 or 0.14661980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.94 million and $18,452.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00059679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00079731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.96 or 0.07537015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,744.07 or 0.99896525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067619 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006881 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

