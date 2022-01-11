StarterCoin (STAC) One Day Volume Tops $53.00

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One StarterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $44,373.20 and $53.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00062824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006053 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

STAC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ?and ?intuitive ?platform fundraising ?tool for ?entrepreneurs, ?innovators ?and ?creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ?rights ?and ?privileges ?to ?their ?owners ?when ?using the ?CoinStarter ?platform ?and ?its ?family ?of ?services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

