Analysts Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.21 Million

Analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to report sales of $134.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.34 million and the highest is $162.70 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $118.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $534.90 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,734. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

