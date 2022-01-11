Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives $43.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on FINGF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

