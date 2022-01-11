Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $40.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $768,803.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,626,144 shares of company stock valued at $127,982,555 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,686,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 399,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,512. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

