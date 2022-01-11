Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.36 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

