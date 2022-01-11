SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post sales of $15.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $31.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $31.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.88 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, hitting $107.46. 587,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $114.48.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in SYNNEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

