Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS ANZBY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 35,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

