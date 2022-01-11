Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.79

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 135296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMPGY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. HSBC raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

