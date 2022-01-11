Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $259.57

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $259.57 or 0.00606206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $81.23 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00059553 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.77 or 0.07538136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,477.49 or 0.99201791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006876 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

