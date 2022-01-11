QLC Chain Price Down 21.9% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $6.14 million and $364,465.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00059553 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00079382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.77 or 0.07538136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,477.49 or 0.99201791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00067592 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006876 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

