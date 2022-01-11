Brokerages Set Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Target Price at $23.25

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have commented on USNZY shares. Grupo Santander raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 115,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,263. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0289 per share. This is a positive change from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

