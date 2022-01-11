Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $562.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $558.50.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $452.51. The stock had a trading volume of 444,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $520.43 and its 200 day moving average is $481.45. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total value of $899,841.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

