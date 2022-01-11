Matson Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,102 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 676% compared to the typical volume of 271 call options.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $421,228.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,010 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Matson by 101.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Matson stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.15. The stock had a trading volume of 351,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,473. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.97. Matson has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

