Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,807 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,191% compared to the typical volume of 140 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.69. 285,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LivaNova by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

