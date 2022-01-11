Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

Get Assertio alerts:

Shares of ASRT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,710. The stock has a market cap of $126.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Assertio has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assertio by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assertio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assertio by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.