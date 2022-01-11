Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Polymetal International plc is a metal producer primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan and Armenia. It principally explores for gold and silver. Polymetal International plc is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, the Russia Federation. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AUCOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polymetal International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 3,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,613. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

