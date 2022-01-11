Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.39. CommScope reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CommScope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

COMM stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 3,607,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,337. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66.

In other CommScope news, SVP Justin C. Choi bought 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

