Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

NASDAQ AYLA traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. 113,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,878. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

