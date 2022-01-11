VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0265 on Top Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $918,675.22 and $164.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,804.07 or 0.99964491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00090872 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00032241 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00030295 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.42 or 0.00806703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,604,376 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

