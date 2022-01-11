Solana (SOL) Price Tops $140.50

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $43.78 billion and $1.54 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $140.50 or 0.00328113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00063122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005992 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 311,642,788 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.