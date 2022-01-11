Color Platform Price Up 57.2% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Color Platform has a market cap of $754,979.66 and $1,070.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 57.2% higher against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,819.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.87 or 0.00863793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.65 or 0.00256086 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003148 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.