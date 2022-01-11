AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.64). AVROBIO posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.75).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. BioImpact Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,809,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AVROBIO by 19,519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in AVROBIO by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AVROBIO by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO remained flat at $$2.15 during trading on Tuesday. 1,221,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,692. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.40. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

