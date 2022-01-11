DFI.Money (YFII) Price Hits $2,567.31 on Exchanges

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $99.09 million and approximately $13.86 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for about $2,567.31 or 0.06018179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00062731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005898 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

