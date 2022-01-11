Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. V.F. reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. V.F. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

