$2.84 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Target reported earnings per share of $2.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $13.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

TGT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.55. 3,045,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,805. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. Target has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

