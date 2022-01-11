Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.01 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $16.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $18.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $23.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. 1,827,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.89. Targa Resources has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 2.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,196.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

