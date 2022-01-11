$0.44 EPS Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $301,223.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,654 shares of company stock worth $5,694,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in MEDNAX by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,783. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

