QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QNTQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $$13.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

