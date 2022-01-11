Wrapped Bitcoin Price Hits $42,696.63 (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $42,696.63 or 1.00087520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.39 billion and approximately $226.34 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00090451 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00032325 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.41 or 0.00807361 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 266,881 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

