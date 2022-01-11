Swingby Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swingby has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $278,894.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00062731 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 296,226,244 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWINGBYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.