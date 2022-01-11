Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $25.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ENFN traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. 182,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,064. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00.

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roy Luo bought 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

