Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,594 ($35.21).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.86) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.97) to GBX 2,470 ($33.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.65) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock traded up GBX 11.48 ($0.16) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,092.48 ($28.40). The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a one year low of GBX 1,719 ($23.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.96). The stock has a market cap of £16.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,959.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,001.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.91), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($619,239.49).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

