Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $2.41 on Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.41 or 0.00005645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $274.17 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00079640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.60 or 0.07535510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,725.85 or 1.00156012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00067624 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

