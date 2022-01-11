JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,905,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $311,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.67. The company had a trading volume of 104,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,289,551. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $492.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average is $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.