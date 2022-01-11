BitcoinZ Market Cap Hits $3.70 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $636,767.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00329704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00130558 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00083702 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,749,621,135 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

