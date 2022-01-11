BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading Up 9% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.70 million and $636,767.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00329704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00130558 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00083702 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,749,621,135 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.