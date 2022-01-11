$2.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $2.70 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Shares of EA stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.80. 1,797,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,262. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total value of $415,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,684,870. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

