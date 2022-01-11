-$0.25 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. Citigroup raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. 602,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,724. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $55.05.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

