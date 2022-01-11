Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 126,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,585. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund were worth $14,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

