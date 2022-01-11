Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

